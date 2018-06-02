Buffalo Township eyes tax credit for volunteer first responders

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Buffalo Township supervisors are preparing to offer a tax credit for emergency services volunteers.

Active volunteer firefighters and nonprofit EMS personnel will be eligible for the volunteer service tax credit. Supervisors confirmed they are looking at the needed legislation prepared at their request by township Solicitor Larry Lutz.

According to the proposal under review, supervisors would grant a $300 to $400 earned income tax credit to eligible volunteers who file an annual application.

If a volunteer's earned income tax liability is less than the amount of the tax credit, then the tax credit will equal the individual's tax liability.

Supervisors, the state fire commissioner and state auditor general will review eligibility lists of volunteers who meet residency and work criteria.

The board is scheduled to vote on the plan at its June 13 meeting.

