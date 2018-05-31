Harrison police seek tips on daylight home burglary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Someone pushed out a room air conditioner to enter a house at the 900 block of Carlisle Street near Oakwood Place in Harrison sometime between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Police Chief Mike Klein said the daylight burglar or burglars went through the house.

Military medals, including a Bronze Star and other awards, and three types of painkillers and other prescription pills were taken, he said.

“The burglar also grabbed the air conditioner and forced the door open,” Klein said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 724-224-3355 or Allegheny County 911.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.