Valley News Dispatch

Walk to highlight history of Tarentum's Riverview Memorial Park

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, June 1, 2018, 2:08 p.m.
A walk highlighting the history of Tarentum's Riverview Memorial Park is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
A 155mm M114 Howitzer and a cannon are among pieces of military equipment in Tarentum's Riverview Memorial Park. The Veterans of Foreign Wars donated the Howitzer in 1995.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
A 1923 monument to Tarentum area Civil War veterans, 'The Boys,' is among the war memorials in Riverview Memorial Park in Tarentum.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
An M60A3 battle tank, the 'Last of the 'Patton' Class,' sits in Tarentum's Riverview Memorial Park between Allegheny and Main streets on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
A memorial to Sgt. Robert L. Adams, the first Tarentum resident killed in Vietnam in 1966, in Riverview Memorial Park on Thursday, May 31, 2018. A memorial to firefighters is in the background.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
The names of veterans adorn a monument in Riverview Memorial Park on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
The playground in Riverview Memorial Park is visible through the park's gazebo on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Anyone who enjoys walking, playing or sitting in Tarentum's riverfront park have 10 people from 1919 to thank.

It was by that narrow of a margin — 311 to 301 — that the borough's residents voted that they wanted a park along the Allegheny River. Riverview Memorial Park would be dedicated seven years later, in 1926.

The park's history — both about it, and in it — will be highlighted during a free walking tour sponsored by Tarentum's recreation board on Saturday, June 9. It will start at 11 a.m. and last about an hour, ending with free refreshments at the snack shack in the park.

Cindy Homburg, an aficionado of Tarentum history, will lead the walk and has prepared a booklet on its history, gathered mostly from historical newspaper reports.

After spotlighting other aspects of Tarentum history, such as its churches, Homburg figured it was time to turn attention to the park.

“It's a beautiful place. There are people who walk there every day. It's one of the highlights of Tarentum,” she said. “We want to let everybody know what we have in our park.”

The land that became the park was previously owned by those who lived across from it along First Avenue, then Water Street, Homburg said. It was used for military training during the Civil War.

The park stretches for about a quarter-mile from around Lock Street to Main Street.

“We'll start up at the Lock Street end and walk the whole way down and back up,” Homburg said. “There's a lot of things we can talk about, like the cannons and the tank and the different monuments and what they're there for.”

Homburg said about 16 different monuments or pieces of military equipment are in the park. Largest among them is a 51-ton M60A3 battle tank, the last of the ‘Patton' class. It was donated by the Veterans of Foreign Wars in 1995.

The park includes several memorials to military veterans, including one for Sgt. Robert L. Adams, who was the first Tarentum resident killed in Vietnam on April 24, 1966.

A memorial to Tarentum's firefighters includes three monuments.

Concerts and other events are held at the park's band shell. It also has a gazebo, playground and a spray park.

For walkers, a lap around the park's walking trail is about three-fourths of a mile.

If the history walk proves popular, Homburg another may be held in the fall.

There's no limit on how many can attend, but reservations are requested.

There is no rain date.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

