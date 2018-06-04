'Gateway to New Kensington' to make way for new uses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

History was made in the mostly white industrial building that is being torn down a little at a time this week in New Kensington.

The 80- to 100-year-old building at the corner of Constitution Boulevard and Seventh Street occupies about 3.5 acres.

Work is under way at the rear of the building to pull the walls and ceiling down and inward, New Kensington Zoning Officer Tony Males said Monday.

Tom Sipes Demolition of Monaca is doing the work and salvaging the steel.

Asbestos abatement was an early order of business, city Zoning Inspector Pat McGraff said.

According to a state Department of Environmental Protection spokeswoman, chemical pollution isn't a problem because the work was done inside and there are concrete floors. So, development of a “nice chunk of property” can proceed sooner rather than later.

The DEP's air quality and waste management staff had “several conversations with the property owner and an on-site meeting with the contractor, consultant and New Kensington officials in the weeks prior” about the method of asbestos abatement and disposal of the demolition waste, DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said.

Storied past

The soon-to-be-razed building has a place in history.

It once was home to General Electric and, later, Jones & Laughlin Steel Corp. Both firms produced special electrical conduit pipe there.

And from the 1970s to 2016, it was home to the Metal Working Machinery Co.

In the 1950s, General Electric used the site to manufacture zinc conduit pipe for electrical applications.

The conduit was used to electrify numerous buildings, including New York's Chrysler Building, said Rufus Duff, owner of Metal Working Machinery.

Attorney James Kopelman, who had been the city's solicitor for decades, remembers how important GE's New Kensington plant was to that legendary company.

“I was in high school in the 1950s and they had movie and TV star Ronald Reagan, who was GE's TV spokesman, come in to help them celebrate,” Kopelman said.

Later, GE sold the zinc conduit pipe business to Jones & Laughlin Steel. “They were the largest customer, and they bought it,” Kopelman said.Jones & Laughlin eventually sold the business.

By the late 1970s, Metal Working Machinery was ready to take its place, Duff said.

Duff and his family owned and lived at a horse farm in Pine Township during the busy days at his company.

Duff, 84, now resides in Naples, Fla.

Until two years ago, Duff's company cleaned and refurbished used industrial machinery from steel mills and foundries.

The company used a special shot blast process using BBs and centrifugal force, not pressurized air, to clean the machines. Then, the 20 employees rewired, retooled and otherwise rebuilt the machines good as new.

“We gave a warranty just like for a new machine,” Duff said. “At one time, we were the largest shot blast company in the world.”

A change in the economy struck at the heart of the company, and business was sluggish starting in about 2010. Still, it continued in operation until 2016.

A year ago, all of the equipment was sold at auction.

“We decided to make this property available to someone else. Hopefully, someone can make good use of it at the gateway to New Kensington,” Duff said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.