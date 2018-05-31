Bridge replacement to close Wildlife Lodge Road in Lower Burrell

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Part of Wildlife Lodge Road in Lower Burrell will close to traffic on Monday for replacement of a bridge, PennDOT announced Thursday.

The bridge carrying the road over Chartiers Run near Chartiers Lane will be replaced.

Wildlife Lodge is expected to close at 7 a.m. on Monday and remain closed through Aug. 11.

Traffic will be detoured. The marked detour will use Leechburg Road and Edgecliff Road.

The bridge is one of six being replaced or rehabilitated under a $2.95 million contract with Swank Construction, according to PennDOT. Of the six bridges, three are in Westmoreland County and three are in Fayette County.

