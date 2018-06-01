Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg woman charged with making unnecessary 911 calls

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, June 1, 2018, 5:08 p.m.
A Leechburg woman is accused of placing at least 11 inappropriate calls to Armstrong County 911.

According to a police report, Tammy Sue Scalise, 56, of the 100 block of Siberian Avenue, made the multiple calls asking 911 to be driven to a hospital alcohol rehabilitation program.

She was arraigned Thursday and released on non-monetary bond pending a preliminary hearing.

In the report, police said they told the woman each time she called that 911 is reserved for emergency calls and to otherwise seek assistance.

Police said they also contacted the woman's relatives and they tried to get her into a treatment program and told her not to call 911.

Acting Officer in Charge Jason Schaeffer said EMS also tried to get her into contact with a treatment program.Scalise is charged with making false reports and disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 11 in the office of District Judge James Andring.

On Friday there was no attorney listed in records for Scalise.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

