Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum ice cream shop the latest victim of flag thefts

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, June 1, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
Cindy Hatajik, owner of Cindy's Soft-Serve, Custard and More, is the latest victim of flag thefts with six stolen from her business this week.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Flag of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Updated 3 hours ago

Six were taken, but Cindy Hatajik would be happy if just one is returned.

A U.S. Marine Corps flag given to her by her father, a veteran of the service, was among the flags stolen from Hatajik's Tarentum ice cream stand, Cindy's Soft-Serve, Custard & More, along First Avenue.

Also taken were a U.S. flag and flags for the Air Force, Army, Navy and police.

Hatajik had put them on the fence in front of her shop as decoration for Memorial Day, which was Monday. It was the first time she'd done it, having just opened her business earlier this year.

She noticed the flags were gone Wednesday morning.

“I'm sick to my stomach about it,” she said Friday. “I don't know who would do something like that. I fixed this place up. I want to honor the military, our police and honor my dad.”

Hatajik's flags were taken around the same time two flags went missing from Brackenridge Memorial Park. A POW/MIA flag hanging from the war memorial in the park and a U.S. flag on a pole were reported stolen.

The U.S. flag has been replaced. Brackenridge police Chief Jamie Bock said the theft remains under investigation.

He didn't know if the Brackenridge thefts were connected to the ones in Tarentum. Hatajik's business is about two-tenths of a mile away from the memorial in Brackenridge Memorial Park.

Hatajik said her father, Robert Betts, 75, had given her the Marine Corps flag.

“I take pride that my dad was in the Marine Corps. My brother was in the Army,” she said. “It just makes me sad.”

Cameras at the shop didn't see the thieves.

Hatajik said she'd be happy if just the Marine Corps flag was returned.

“I don't care if they keep the other ones,” she said. “There's no ill will. Just put it on the chair and go.

“I'm just going to pray for them and pray that it's returned.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

