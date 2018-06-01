Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

North Versailles woman arrested in New Kensington with 400 heroin stamp bags

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, June 1, 2018, 3:16 p.m.
www.weisspaarz.com

Updated 2 minutes ago

A North Versailles woman is headed to court after New Kensington police say they found 400 heroin stamp bags in her car.

Markeyla Miller, 28, of Foster Road, is charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to distribute and related misdemeanor charges.

Miller waived her right to a preliminary hearing Thursday before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. in New Kensington.

Police say that around 5:30 p.m. on March 23 an agent with the state Attorney General's office and Arnold Police Officer Wes Biricocchi were conducting drug interdiction operations in and around New Kensington and Arnold when they saw a car turn onto Victoria Avenue without signaling.

New Kensington Detective Sam Long Sgt. says in court documents that he stopped the car on Barnes Street and told the driver, later identified as Miller, why he had stopped her.

Miller supplied a driver's license that proved to be suspended, according to court documents, and was ordered out of the car.

While officers were waiting for a tow truck to arrive for the car, they say Miller “attempted to enter the vehicle numerous times and was reaching towards the center.”

“I could clearly see a heroin stamp bag sitting in front of the gear shift and another heroin stamp bag partially under the driver's side seat,” Long wrote in court documents.

When Long searched the car, according to court documents, he found about 400 stamp bags of alleged heroin, 5 grams each of crack cocaine and powdered cocaine, 22 hydrocodone pills and a .380-caliber pistol.

Police say they have not yet tested the alleged narcotics due to concerns for officer safety but that the seized items have “the appearance and were packaged consistent with numerous other narcotics seizures.”

Miller is free on bond ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for August 1 before Judge Rita Hathaway in Greensburg.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me