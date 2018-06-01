North Versailles woman arrested in New Kensington with 400 heroin stamp bags

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A North Versailles woman is headed to court after New Kensington police say they found 400 heroin stamp bags in her car.

Markeyla Miller, 28, of Foster Road, is charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to distribute and related misdemeanor charges.

Miller waived her right to a preliminary hearing Thursday before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. in New Kensington.

Police say that around 5:30 p.m. on March 23 an agent with the state Attorney General's office and Arnold Police Officer Wes Biricocchi were conducting drug interdiction operations in and around New Kensington and Arnold when they saw a car turn onto Victoria Avenue without signaling.

New Kensington Detective Sam Long Sgt. says in court documents that he stopped the car on Barnes Street and told the driver, later identified as Miller, why he had stopped her.

Miller supplied a driver's license that proved to be suspended, according to court documents, and was ordered out of the car.

While officers were waiting for a tow truck to arrive for the car, they say Miller “attempted to enter the vehicle numerous times and was reaching towards the center.”

“I could clearly see a heroin stamp bag sitting in front of the gear shift and another heroin stamp bag partially under the driver's side seat,” Long wrote in court documents.

When Long searched the car, according to court documents, he found about 400 stamp bags of alleged heroin, 5 grams each of crack cocaine and powdered cocaine, 22 hydrocodone pills and a .380-caliber pistol.

Police say they have not yet tested the alleged narcotics due to concerns for officer safety but that the seized items have “the appearance and were packaged consistent with numerous other narcotics seizures.”

Miller is free on bond ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for August 1 before Judge Rita Hathaway in Greensburg.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.