Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Popular palm trees return to New Kensington Dairy Queen

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, June 1, 2018, 5:20 p.m.
Kevin (left) and Jared Abraham, owners of the Dairy Queen on Freeport Road in New Kensington, plant new palm trees Friday. June 1, 2018.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Kevin (left) and Jared Abraham, owners of the Dairy Queen on Freeport Road in New Kensington, plant new palm trees Friday. June 1, 2018.
Kevin and Jared (left) Abraham, owners of the Dairy Queen on Freeport Road in New Kensington, unload new palm trees destined for planting Friday. June 1, 2018.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Kevin and Jared (left) Abraham, owners of the Dairy Queen on Freeport Road in New Kensington, unload new palm trees destined for planting Friday. June 1, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

There are palm trees blowing in the breeze in New Kensington again.

Kevin and Jared Abraham, owners of Dairy Queen along Freeport Road, on Friday replanted the palm trees at their Grill and Chill restaurant.

First installed last year, the Abrahams say the trees were so well received that customers have been wondering when the father and son team would plant more.

"Everyone keeps asking, when are we going to plant new palm trees? People really seemed to like seeing them here," Kevin Abraham said.

Last year's trees, typically found in warmer climates, didn't survive the winter, but Jared Abraham said they more than paid for themselves so they opted to replace them.

"Its pretty much easy advertising," he said. "Last year our Facebook post about the trees was shared as far away as Florida and Alaska," he said.

Sharing a quick picture of the palms is exactly what Carol Butchko, of Arnold, said she did when she found the trees last year.

"I have friends in Florida who are always telling me to come down and visit. I sent them a picture of me next to the palms and told them I didn't need to come to Florida to see them," she said. "It's like going on vacation without having to go anywhere."

Kevin Abraham said Butchko's story was repeated by dozens of customers last summer. The palm trees grew so popular, he said, that customers have started identifying the store by them.

"When people call in orders I make sure they are calling the right store, not another one nearby," he said. "I ask, 'you know which one we are?' People say, 'yeah, the one with the palm trees,' " he said. "That's what I want to be known as, the Dairy Queen with the palm trees."

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

Related Content
Palm trees at New Kensington's Dairy Queen have some customers feeling like they're at the beach 
It's officially summer in New Kensington: The fireworks have been lit, the cars are cruising and the palm trees are waving in the breeze. Yes, you ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me