Popular palm trees return to New Kensington Dairy Queen

There are palm trees blowing in the breeze in New Kensington again.

Kevin and Jared Abraham, owners of Dairy Queen along Freeport Road, on Friday replanted the palm trees at their Grill and Chill restaurant.

First installed last year, the Abrahams say the trees were so well received that customers have been wondering when the father and son team would plant more.

"Everyone keeps asking, when are we going to plant new palm trees? People really seemed to like seeing them here," Kevin Abraham said.

Last year's trees, typically found in warmer climates, didn't survive the winter, but Jared Abraham said they more than paid for themselves so they opted to replace them.

"Its pretty much easy advertising," he said. "Last year our Facebook post about the trees was shared as far away as Florida and Alaska," he said.

Sharing a quick picture of the palms is exactly what Carol Butchko, of Arnold, said she did when she found the trees last year.

"I have friends in Florida who are always telling me to come down and visit. I sent them a picture of me next to the palms and told them I didn't need to come to Florida to see them," she said. "It's like going on vacation without having to go anywhere."

Kevin Abraham said Butchko's story was repeated by dozens of customers last summer. The palm trees grew so popular, he said, that customers have started identifying the store by them.

"When people call in orders I make sure they are calling the right store, not another one nearby," he said. "I ask, 'you know which one we are?' People say, 'yeah, the one with the palm trees,' " he said. "That's what I want to be known as, the Dairy Queen with the palm trees."

