Avonmore police officer charged with official oppression

A part-time Avonmore police officer is accused of official oppression at another department where he had been employed.

The alleged offenses occurred when Officer Jared Edward Kepple, 27, of Railroad Street, Hyde Park, was a part-time officer for Vander­grift last year.

According to an affidavit filed by state police, on Sept. 13 Kepple allegedly tried to coerce a man and a girl to disclose another person's Facebook login information in an attempt to get his police supervisor, Sgt. Steve Callipare, into trouble.

Trooper Todd Adamski is accusing Kepple of two counts of official oppression. Both are misdemeanors.

Kepple was arraigned and released in lieu of $10,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing.

Avonmore Councilman Gary Skovenski said council was informed Thursday and will discuss the matter at the regular meeting Monday. He said he couldn't comment about a personnel matter.

Attempts to reach the borough's mayor and officer in charge were unsuccessful.

Vandergrift police Chief Joe Caporali said Kepple resigned from Vandergrift's department. He said Callipare retired from the department but that has nothing to do with the alleged incident.

He said he couldn't otherwise comment.

Callipare said he has been called as a witness.

Westmoreland County court records don't yet list an attorney for Kepple.

