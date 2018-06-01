Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Driver facing charges in Lower Burrell crash that injured nine teens

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, June 1, 2018, 11:24 p.m.

The driver of a SUV that overturned along Dutchman Run Road in Lower Burrell last October is facing charges.

Driver Jacob Anthony Black, 18, no address given, and eight other teens were injured in the early afternoon crash. Police said five occupants — all ages 14 to 18 — were ejected.

Police said on Oct. 21 that the SUV was traveling east toward Route 780 when it abruptly left the winding, two-lane road, hit an embankment and flipped once, police said.

In the minutes after the crash, police said they found some of the youths outside the vehicle. Four were flown by helicopter to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC with injuries.

According to county court records, Black is facing two felony aggravated assault by vehicle charges, eight charges of reckless endangerment, as well as summary reckless driving and speeding.

Records show Black was arraigned Wednesday and released on $5,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing before District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec on June 12.

