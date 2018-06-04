Brackenridge schedules hydrant flushing for June 11-15

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brackenridge will be flushing fire hydrants next week, the borough announced Monday.

Flushing will be done from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hydrants in the first ward will be flushed on June 11 and 12. The first ward is between First Avenue and the railroad tracks.

Flushing in the second and third wards will be done on June 13, 14 and 15. The second ward is from Morgan Street to Mile Lock Lane; the third ward is from Morgan to the Tarentum border.

Residents may experience low water pressure and discolored water while hydrants are being flushed. Residents are advised to check their water and let it run before doing laundry or drawing large amounts.

The borough flushes hydrants twice a year, in the spring and fall.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.