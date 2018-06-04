Police: Brackenridge man stole flags after curtain rod broke

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The man police say is responsible for the theft of several flags in Brackenridge and Tarentum told them he needed something to cover his windows after a curtain rod broke.

Brackenridge Police Chief Jamie Bock says Raymond Jaquay, of First Avenue, will face a summary disorderly conduct charge after an investigation found he was responsible for thefts of flags from two locations on First Avenue, the Brackenridge Memorial Park and Cindy's Soft-Serve, Custard & More, in Tarentum.

Stolen from the park either late Monday or early Tuesday were a U.S. flag and a prisoner of war/missing in action flag. Cindy Hatajik, owner of Cindy's Soft-Serve, had a Marine Corps flag inherited from her father come up missing Wednesday morning.

Jaquay was arrested for stealing the flags Saturday, Bock said.

Bock said all of the flags have been returned and that none of the victims wished to pursue theft charges against Jaquay. Bock said members of the American Legion just expressed their satisfaction with the return of the missing flags.

According to Bock, Jaquay told police a curtain rod in his home had broken and that he had stolen the flags to cover his windows.

“I told him that was a pretty lame excuse,” Bock said. “If he would have just gone into the American Legion and asked for help I'm sure those guys would have been happy to find a way to help him.”

Bock said Jaquay claimed to be an Army veteran but his veteran's status could not be immediately confirmed. According to Bock, Jaquay has apologized for the thefts.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.