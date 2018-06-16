Harrison's 'Queen of Bingo?' You bet!

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

They arrived in sequins, lace and pearls, dressed for the prom they didn't attend decades ago. Never mind the teenage milestone. These ladies came to play bingo, prom bingo, at the Harrison Hi-Rise.

While social hours and bingos are common at senior living and recreation centers, some seniors choose to push beyond the conventional.

Prom bingo, which made its debut last week at the Harrison Hi-Rise, was an occasion to dress up, with some of the women buying new gowns or revisiting their wardrobes to reclaim an old classic.

They wore white corsages of tissue carnations fastened to their wrists by hair scrunchies, which didn't slow their impeccable timing of simultaneously daubing multiple bingo cards.

"I'm out of school 61 years and this is my first prom…and probably my last one," said Helen Erb, 78, a Hi-Rise resident.

Darlene Adkins, 68, another resident waited for an invitation that never came for her senior prom more than 50 years ago at Har-Brack high school.

In the long-run, it didn't matter to this veteran and mother of two and grandmother.

Adkins wore a stunning black dress with a black and white floral pattern and lace, her favorite dress that she wore to her 50th class reunion for Har-Brack high last year

"Where do we have to go? There are no babies to worry about," she said. "We can take trips, go dancing and play bingo."

And do they play.

These seniors didn't take a break from bingo to eat and pick their prom queen until 10 p.m. That was after a late night snack of homemade chicken and ham salad. Then, they went on to play even more bingo.

They crowned Ruth Ann Kilgore, 78, as queen with a paper Burger King crown, but a crown nonetheless, a bouquet of fresh flowers and a fleece throw wrapped around her shoulders like a cape.

The queen was chosen via one of the women's favorite games, a raffle inclusive of everyone who dressed up.

"Ruth where's your king?" someone shouted out.

"He didn't come," Kilgore replied and all laughed.

Another said "You are a helluva queen."

Kilgore quickly shot back," "I AM a helluva queen."

Then the women grabbed their phones and snapped photos of Ruth who, indeed, looked regal.

"This is just a beautiful night," Kilgore said. "We are all friends here."

Carol Garmong, 68, developed the themed bingos as an outgrowth of the weekly Wednesday bingos.

She has been a volunteer coordinator of the bingos since taking over the role from a deceased friend.

"Instead of going to another bingo, where they sit there just looking at each other, I asked them if they wanted to play late at night," said Garmong.

That led to "Pajama Bingo," which was offered twice earlier this year and can run as late as 3 a.m.

"For one thing, most of these women can't sleep and they can play all night long," Garmong said.

Prom bingo was a natural when she discovered that a number of women didn't go to their prom.

Garmong promises more themed bingos on tap, including Halloween bingo with costumes and likely more pajama bingos.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.