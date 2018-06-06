Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Sprankles, Klingensmith to celebrate joint reopening in Leechburg

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 12:45 a.m.
Doug Sprankle, owner of Sprankles Market in Leechburg, points out some of the new improvements to the market that caters to hometown shoppers. Photo taken Tuesday June 5, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Doug Sprankle, owner of Sprankles Market in Leechburg, points out some of the new improvements to the market that caters to hometown shoppers. Photo taken Tuesday June 5, 2018.

Doug Sprankle is prepared to cross swords Saturday to celebrate the grand reopening of his Leechburg neighborhood market.

The store, just off Third Street, was remodeled and now has a Klingensmith Pharmacy inside the store.

Todd Armentrout, Klingensmith marketing coordinator, said the move went smoothly.

“It's one-stop shopping, and the customers like it,” he said.

The pharmacy, opened in 1974, continues free home delivery.

“It's all for customer convenience,” Sprankles store manager Karen Kalmar said.

Sword fighting demonstrations, food and giveaways featuring prizes such as TVs, Steelers tickets and $500 from Klingensmith's, will be part of the reopening celebration in the parking lot.

Sword fighting might not leap to mind when thinking about grocery shopping or filling a prescription, but Sprankle, who takes part in the recreational activity, says it will attract attention.

The group Sprankle belongs to studies techniques used for the German long sword but doesn't dress up in historic garb, he said.

Inside the store, customers will find some familiar names.

“Customers will find a ‘Gilpin Dairy' department, ‘Parks Produce' section and ‘Hyde Park Deli,' ” Sprankle said.

Sprankle is also happy about a large veterans memorial that employees are putting up inside the store.

“You should see it. It's huge — about 20 feet by 60 feet,” he said.

Sprankles employs about 32 people. Klingensmith has a total of 130 employees in Leechburg and at seven other branches, company officials said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

