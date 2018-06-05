Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Developer proclaims: 'It's a new day in New Kensington'

George Guido | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 10:21 p.m.
The Schreiber Industrial Park in New Kensington on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The Schreiber Industrial Park in New Kensington on Monday, April 2, 2018.
The Schreiber Industrial Park, located in Arnold and New Kensington, was purchased by New Kensington using money from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The Schreiber Industrial Park, located in Arnold and New Kensington, was purchased by New Kensington using money from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
New Kensington officially is the owner of Schreiber Industrial Park.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
New Kensington officially is the owner of Schreiber Industrial Park.

“Let the world know that it's a new day in New Kensington.”

Those were the words of local developer Brian Clark and the theme of Tuesday's New Kensington Redevelopment Authority meeting, its first since the deal was wrapped up late last week to acquire Schreiber Industrial Park.

The authority closed on an $8 million deal for a 70-acre, 1.25 million-square-foot parcel along the city's riverfront, home of the once-burgeoning Alcoa aluminum works that occupied the area from 1891 to the mid-1970s when the last machine shop was shuttered.

While innovations surrounding uses of aluminum were the focal point in the early 20th century, the focus now will be on modern technological innovations such as artificial intelligence.

Clark envisions a name and a logo to describe what officials hope becomes a center for advanced manufacturing.“We need to reserve space there,” Clark said. “There's no more room in the (Pittsburgh) Strip District for companies there to expand.”

“It's going to be exciting, but it's going to be a lot of hard work,” New Kensington Mayor Tom Guzzo said.

Clark and solicitor John Ward described the negotiations as “touch and go” with issues coming up as close to 10 minutes before last Thursday's closing.

Officials said Tuesday that the 16 current tenants are excited about the new ownership and some former tenants are thinking about coming back.In addressing future needs, Guzzo and other officials hope local residents train at Penn State University and West­more­land County Community College for the modern-day manufacturing jobs.

The day the United States entered World War I in 1917, Alcoa received an order from the federal government for 1 million aluminum canteens for the troops in Europe. Now, officials want to be ready if an industry moves in and needs employees immediately.

New demolition contract

The redevelopment authority received the OK to seek contract bids to demolish five properties in New Kensington.The money for the demolitions will be obtained from the federal Community Development Block Grant program.

The properties are at:

• 1261-63 Kenneth Ave.

• 1223 Victoria Ave.

• 359 Main St.

• 513 Linden Ave.

• 1123 Woodmont Ave.

A future round of funding would address an old gasoline station at 215 Ninth St. and a structure at 523 Earl Ave.

George Guido is a freelance writer

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me