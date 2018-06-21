Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Contract awarded, Lower Burrell moves ahead with Broadway Avenue project

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
Lower Burrell plans to hire a contractor to demolish and replace this deteriorating bridge along Broadway Avenue in the city's Kinloch section.
Repairs to Lower Burrell's Broadway Avenue bridge soon will be underway.

Council this month hired Holbein Inc. of Buffalo Township to knock down and replace the 12-by-23-foot bridge for roughly $170,000.

The decades-old bridge, which officials say is dangerous and deteriorating, is in the city's Kinloch neighborhood close to Volunteer Fire Department No. 1. It spans an unnamed tributary to Pucketa Creek.

It was reduced to one lane about a year ago because of a collapsing wall.

Public Works Foreman Scott Johnson said Holbein should start work within two weeks and be finished before the end of the year.

The road will be closed for the duration of the project, but people can circumvent it by using New York Avenue and Pike Street.

“There's going to be very easy detours for it because it's in a small plan,” Johnson said. “It's going to be very little impact on drivers.”

A few hundred vehicles use the bridge each day.

The first phase of the project will include replacing the bridge with a box culvert and installing an upstream “trash rack” to stop debris from getting into a storm pipe on the bridge's downstream side.

The second will be developing a clean-out area to collect any shale and other sediments that are caught by the trash rack.

“We want to keep as much debris out of there as possible,” Johnson said.

The improvements could help the city with its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) objectives, Johnson said. The MS4 program helps Pennsylvania meet the goals set forth by the Clean Water Act by providing a set of rules and regulations.

Lower Burrell is responsible for removing 3,100 pounds of sediment from Pucketa Creek each year, Johnson said. If the city doesn't do that, it could potentially be fined by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Johnson said he is working with the DEP to see if the city can get MS4 credit for debris collected at the bridge, as the water it spans flows into Pucketa Creek.

“If we get that to count toward that 3,100 pounds, that's huge cause that's going to eliminate half the volume that we have to get rid of,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

