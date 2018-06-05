Detour in place for Lower Burrell's 'The Run on the River'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you're participating in Lower Burrell's “The Run on the River” event Saturday, don't try to get to Kotecki Park via Wildlife Lodge Road.

A portion of the road closed Monday so crews can replace the bridge carrying the road over Chartiers Run near Chartiers Lane. It will remain closed through Aug. 11.

The marked detour uses Leechburg and Edgecliff roads. The city is asking people to use Edgecliff and Garvers Ferry roads to get to the park.

“Travel to Officer Derek Kotecki K-9 Park on Wildlife Lodge Road from Leechburg Road will not be possible during this construction phase,” the city said. “The bridge on Chartier's Creek is going to be rebuilt starting on Monday, and Wildlife Lodge Road will be closed at this location until the project is completed.”

The bridge is one of six being replaced or rehabilitated under a $2.95 million contract with Swank Construction, according to PennDOT. Of the six bridges, three are in Westmoreland County and three are in Fayette County.

