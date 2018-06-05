Neighbor helps firefighters save Springdale Township home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale Township police are crediting a neighbor with helping to save a home that caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Owen J. Nene said he and his wife heard a noise coming from next door at 110 Rachel St. He spotted smoke and flames on the side of the house.

“There were flames like you wouldn't believe,” he said. “I thought I was going to have to go in there.”

He used a garden hose to fight the fire until emergency responders arrived.

“I give him credit. He did a good job,” said police Officer Craig Cummings. “He did what you'd want a neighbor to do.”

A resident of the home was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Springdale Borough, Frazier Township and Tarentum also responded.

Springdale Township police Chief Michael Naviglia said he suspects the fire started in a bedroom. The cause has not been determined.

Emergency responders begin clearing the scene around 2:20 p.m. The fire was reported at 12:42 p.m.

Madasyn Czebiniak and Michael DiVittorio are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Czebiniak at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib. Reach DiVittorio at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.