Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum Council to award contract for road milling, resurfacing

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
This stretch of Fourth Avenue between Lock and Corbet streets is among six Tarentum roads expected to be milled and resurfaced this year.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
This stretch of Fourth Avenue between Lock and Corbet streets is among six Tarentum roads expected to be milled and resurfaced this year.

Updated 10 hours ago

Street paving is expected to be done pretty quickly in Tarentum this year, according to borough officials.

Eight companies submitted bids for the borough's 2018 paving project. A contract is expected to be awarded to the low bidder at council's meeting Thursday.

The low bid came from Mele & Mele & Sons of Rankin. The company bid $109,918.

The highest bid was just over $142,000. Half were between $109,000 and $120,000, and came in under the borough's budget, borough Manager Michael Nestico said.

“It was pretty competitive bidding,” he said.

Parts of six streets are going to be milled and resurfaced. They are:

• Fourth Avenue from Lock to Corbet streets.

• East Eighth Avenue from Ross to Lock streets

• West Eighth Avenue from East to Center streets.

• West Ninth Avenue from Center to Western streets.

Wood Street from Sixth to Eighth avenues.

• Lawton Street from Eighth to 10th avenues.

The work is expected to be done this summer and in just a few days, Nestico said.

The borough's public works crews will be doing some work on the roads before they are repaved.Council meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at the borough building, 318 E. Second Ave.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

