Valley News Dispatch

Former Plum superintendent Glasspool hired to lead Crawford County district

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 9:40 p.m.
Plum Superintendent Timothy Glasspool is pictured before the start of the school board meeting Tuesday, May 24, 2016. It was the first meeting since a grand jury report was released detailing a culture in the district that allowed teachers to prey on students.
Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-Review
Plum Superintendent Timothy Glasspool is pictured before the start of the school board meeting Tuesday, May 24, 2016. It was the first meeting since a grand jury report was released detailing a culture in the district that allowed teachers to prey on students.

The former superintendent of the Plum School District has a new job leading another school district in Northwest Pennsylvania.

Timothy Glasspool started Tuesday as superintendent of the Penncrest School District, the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, reported.

Penncrest is described as a mid-sized district located primarily in Crawford County, with a small part in Venango County. It has about 3,000 students.

The Penncrest School Board hired Glasspool with a “quick and unanimous decision” at a special meeting Monday, The Meadville Tribune reported. He was given a three-year contract and a starting salary of $132,500.

Glasspool resigned from Plum last fall in the wake of a teacher-student sex scandal that surfaced in 2015, shortly after his contract had been extended for five years. The school board accepted his resignation in September, approving a $184,000 severance package .

In February, Plum hired former North Allegheny Intermediate Principal Brendan Hyland as their district's new superintendent. Hyland was given a five-year contract and a starting salary of $155,000.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

