Valley News Dispatch

Humane officials looking for woman who dumped dog in Springdale

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 5:06 a.m.
Humane officials are looking for the woman who dumped this dog on Orchard Street in Springdale on Sunday, June 10, 2018.
Paws Across Pittsburgh | Facebook
Updated 5 hours ago

Authorities are looking for a woman who threw a small dog out of a car in Springdale.

According to Paws Across Pittsburgh, a nonprofit animal rescue, it happened around 3:15 p.m. Sunday on Orchard Street, where the white dog was found.

Jackie Armour, who runs Paws Across Pittsburgh, told the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV, that she pursued the dog for about an hour, tempting it with treats.

The woman had blonde hair. Her vehicle was described as a newer model, gold four-door.

The woman was reportedly seen opening her car door and throwing the dog out before taking off.

The dog is said to be doing OK.

Anyone with information is asked to email or call humane Officer Mindy James at mindy@pawsacrosspittsburgh.com or 724-762-9060. The organization can also be reached on Facebook .

Callers can remain anonymous.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

