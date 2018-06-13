Penn Hills man facing charges in Plum sex assault

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Penn Hills man will head to court on charges he sexually assaulted a woman in Plum.

Devian Maurice Nicholson, 24, of Chaske Street, is charged with indecent exposure, indecent assault by force and related charges.

Nicholson waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Linda Zucco Wednesday in Plum.

Police say Nicholson, in the early morning hours of March 29, was at a friend's house in Kellywood Manor. The victim was expecting to spend some time with her boyfriend and Nicholson that evening, but police say the boyfriend couldn't make it home. The victim told police she and Nicholson had been drinking while they waited, but that when her boyfriend told her he wouldn't make it home she decided to go to bed.

That's when, the victim told police, Nicholson came into her bedroom and climbed on top of her.

The victim told Nicholson to leave her alone and to get off of her, according to court documents. Nicholson instead ripped the victim's underwear off and dragged her to the floor, according to court documents. The victim told police she began to kick Nicholson, and continued to tell him to stop.

The victim told police that Nicholson attempted to rape her while she fought, but “all of the sudden,” he stopped, began apologizing, and begged her not to tell her boyfriend or police what had transpired.

Nicholson has a formal arraignment scheduled for Aug. 9. He is currently housed in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.