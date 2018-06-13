Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Penn Hills man facing charges in Plum sex assault

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Devian Maurice Nicholson
Allegheny County Jail
Devian Maurice Nicholson

Updated 13 hours ago

A Penn Hills man will head to court on charges he sexually assaulted a woman in Plum.

Devian Maurice Nicholson, 24, of Chaske Street, is charged with indecent exposure, indecent assault by force and related charges.

Nicholson waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Linda Zucco Wednesday in Plum.

Police say Nicholson, in the early morning hours of March 29, was at a friend's house in Kellywood Manor. The victim was expecting to spend some time with her boyfriend and Nicholson that evening, but police say the boyfriend couldn't make it home. The victim told police she and Nicholson had been drinking while they waited, but that when her boyfriend told her he wouldn't make it home she decided to go to bed.

That's when, the victim told police, Nicholson came into her bedroom and climbed on top of her.

The victim told Nicholson to leave her alone and to get off of her, according to court documents. Nicholson instead ripped the victim's underwear off and dragged her to the floor, according to court documents. The victim told police she began to kick Nicholson, and continued to tell him to stop.

The victim told police that Nicholson attempted to rape her while she fought, but “all of the sudden,” he stopped, began apologizing, and begged her not to tell her boyfriend or police what had transpired.

Nicholson has a formal arraignment scheduled for Aug. 9. He is currently housed in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me