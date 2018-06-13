Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Tarentum's Concert in the Park rescheduled for June 20

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Kadence Yeager, 6, of Arnold rests on her grandfather Mario Tempest of New Kensington after placing her pink sunglasses on his head while listening to acoustic performer Andy Mangini during the Tarentum Recreation Boards Annual Summer Concert Series at Riverview Memorial Park in Tarentum on Wednesday, June 24, 2015.
Updated 13 hours ago

Tarentum's Concert in the Park planned for Wednesday night has been rescheduled because of the threat of rain.

The band American Pie was scheduled to perform, but has been moved to 7 p.m. June 20.

The concert series is put on by the Tarentum Recreation Board.

The concerts are held at Riverview Memorial Park, 318 East First Ave.

Rain dates have been scheduled for each of the seven concerts planned throughout the summer.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

