Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87 
Valley News Dispatch

Trout fishing lands new Tasers for New Kensington police

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
A gift from the Alle-Kiski Health Foundation is enabling New Kensington police to buy three Tasers. The money was donated on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in memory of New Kensington Patrolman Brian Shaw.
Courtesy Axon Co.
A gift from the Alle-Kiski Health Foundation is enabling New Kensington police to buy three Tasers. The money was donated on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in memory of New Kensington Patrolman Brian Shaw.

Updated 4 hours ago

The source of money the New Kensington Police Department will use to buy new Tasers is a little fishy.

The money, enough to buy three of the $1,000 units, comes from funds raised at the Alle-Kiski Health Foundation's annual trout fishing tournament in May. The police will be able to buy the devices, holsters and training materials from the manufacturer, Axon, previously known as Taser International.

“We wanted to make a gift in memory of Patrolman Brian Shaw, and we have been told there is a need for Tasers,” foundation Executive Director John Pastorek said Wednesday.

Tasers use an electrical charge to disable people briefly so they can be arrested without incident.

The department has some Tasers and gradually will replace them. The first Tasers were used in the city in the early 2000s.

Increased costs are making it challenging to replace them.

New Kensington police Chief Bob Deringer said Tasers have become important to police even when the equipment isn't used.

“As an officer, you can see people on the street sizing you up. We don't know how many assaults on officers have been prevented just because someone sees the Taser worn by an officer,” he said.

“When you don't have a Taser and it's just a gun on your belt, they know that you aren't going to shoot them for just showing off, so they push it. They don't fool around with a Taser present,” Deringer said.

The devices are hard to miss with some being bright yellow and others having brightly colored bands on them.“Word gets around pretty quick that you don't want to be Tased,” said Joe Loche, a New Kensington patrolman and school resource officer.

“Other community groups should help New Kensington and other police purchase new Tasers,” Pastorek said. “It would very worthwhile.”The foundation has been working since 1997 to help people in more than a dozen counties.

It routinely sponsors health-related training, drug education, gives medical scholarships, and it has paid for a fourth AK Pulser emergency medical vehicle. That specially equipped SUV is driven by a paramedic who goes to emergencies throughout the Alle-Kiski Valley.

The foundation also has donated money for police protective vests, radios and car computers. It has given about $100,000 to Alle-Kiski first responders and police to buy Automatic External Defibrillators used to aid people with heart problems.

It also formed the Highlands Emergency Services Alliance, which supports school-based firefighter training with full credit towards graduation from Highlands Senior High School.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me