Valley News Dispatch

Severe weather warnings posted for Allegheny, Armstrong, Westmoreland and other counties

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 6:30 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

The National Weather Service is posting severe thunderstorm, tornado and flash flood warnings in parts of Allegheny and Armstrong, Westmoreland counties and nearby counties until at least 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The flash flood warning was announced for Allegheny, Washington, and Westmoreland counties until 11:15 p.m. and in Armstrong County until 10:45 p.m.

The potential for a thunderstorm that could spin off a tornado cased a warning posted through the evening in Armstrong County for communities including Rural Valley. The warning was also extended until after 10 p.m. in northwestern and southwestern Allegheny County because of different storm cells anticipated to arrive in the region.

Another storm warning was posted until 11 p.m. across Westmoreland County.Earlier in the afternoon the service issued tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for Armstrong, Indiana and Clarion counties until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The weather service bulletin said a tornado-forming storm was visible on radar. One-inch hail was also reported in that area.At 6:45 p.m. an Armstrong County 911 dispatcher said there was no sign of a tornado passing through the county however thunderstorms and high winds caused damage in the central part of the county.He said the storm knocked down trees and wires in two places in East Franklin and similar damage was done in Manor, near Kittanning, and in Rayburn.

No storm damage appeared on the Indiana County 911 page that office uses to communicate with the media.This story will be updated as soon as news is available.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

