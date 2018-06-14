Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Weather service investigating possible Armstrong County twister

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
This radar image from WPXI-TV shows the areas in Armstrong and Indiana counties that were at risk for a tornado on Wednesday evening, June 13, 2018.
Courtesy of WPXI-TV
This radar image from WPXI-TV shows the areas in Armstrong and Indiana counties that were at risk for a tornado on Wednesday evening, June 13, 2018.

Updated 18 hours ago

The National Weather Service in Moon was sending staff to Armstrong County today to see if a tornado may have touched down there on Wednesday.

The weather service issued severe thunderstorm, tornado and flash flood warnings in parts of Allegheny, Armstrong, Westmoreland, and nearby counties until at least 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The potential for a thunderstorm that could spin off a tornado caused a warning posted through the evening in central Armstrong County. Another warning was extended until after 10 p.m. in northwestern and southwestern Allegheny County because of different storm cells anticipated to arrive in the region.

There were no confirmed reports of a tornado as of Thursday morning, but forecasters did confirm the presence of a funnel cloud about a mile north of Kittanning, meteorologist Tom Green said.

"The funnel cloud may have occurred before or after a tornado touched down," he said. "The survey team is going to confirm whether a tornado occurred or not."

Green said the funnel cloud was spotted about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. A funnel cloud is different from a tornado because it doesn't touch the ground.

"It's like a tornado, but it's not actually touching the ground," he said. "It's when the cloud is extending down from the storm, but isn't touching the ground. That's still something rotating and everything, but not actually touching the ground itself."

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

