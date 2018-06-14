Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87 
Valley News Dispatch

Brackenridge man to stand trial on child rape charges

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 12:06 p.m.
Robert S. Boreland
Allegheny County Jail
Robert S. Boreland

Updated 11 hours ago

Robert S. Boreland, clad in the red jumpsuit and rubber shoes provided to him by the Allegheny County Jail, his hands clasped and shackled before him, said nothing during his preliminary hearing Wednesday.

His gaze stayed forward, his face remained expressionless, as a 15-year-old girl told the court Boreland raped her in 2009, when she was 6 years old.

District Judge Carolyn Bengel, her Brackenridge court cleared to ease the victim's testimony, twice asked the public defender representing Boreland if the accused was sure he wanted to proceed with a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

“Yes, your honor,” John Hempel, assistant public defender, said. “We're sure.”

Boreland, 63, of Brackenridge is facing seven felony charges, including rape of a child. Those charges were held for court by Bengel after the victim, at times so overcome with emotion she couldn't respond to questions, detailed what she says occurred the night of Oct. 15, 2009.

Police say they learned of Boreland's alleged crimes in May of this year, when the victim told a person who is a mandatory reporter under state law that a man had raped her in 2009.

The victim told police, and said again during testimony, that she remembered the date exactly because it was also the day her mother died.

Boreland again assaulted her two weeks later, the victim testified. She said, during both occasions, he was so drunk he could barely stand.

Boreland, according to court documents, agreed to speak with police about what had happened almost 10 years ago.

Boreland told police deaths among his family and friends had led him to heavy drinking. He told police at times he was so desperate for alcohol he would drink gasoline when he ran out of beer. Police say Boreland's children were removed from his home several years ago as a result of his alcoholism.

Boreland also told police, according to court documents, that he remembered some of that night in 2009, but couldn't remember any details.

“I was drinking a lot and something could have happened,” he told police, according to court documents. “It is possible it could have happened.”

Police say Boreland told them he wasn't denying the victim's accusations.

Boreland, in 1982, pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges, he told police. Boreland's name does not appear on a list of registered sex offenders provided by the state police.

Boreland is currently housed in the Allegheny County Jail ahead of an as yet unscheduled formal arraignment. District Judge Anthony Ceoffe denied bail for Boreland during a preliminary arraignment on May 31.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me