Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87 
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington event to support families hurt by drug addiction

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
The 'Speak Out Against Heroin' event will be held July 7 at King’s Family Restaurant in New Kensington.
The 'Speak Out Against Heroin' event will be held July 7 at King’s Family Restaurant in New Kensington.

Updated 4 hours ago

Glenn Cowen knows about drug addiction and overdoses.

Cowen's daughter, Amber, struggled with drug addiction for years before dying of an overdose in May 2017. She was 33.

“It's a long, painful story. It was a roller coaster ride with her,” Cowen said, recalling the years of drug abuse and trips to the methadone clinic.

The 58-year-old New Ken-sington man is using the painful experience to try to raise awareness of addiction and overdoses and provide for support for people who suffered through similarly tragic experiences.

He helped organize “Speak Out Against Heroin,” a free event scheduled for July 7 at King's Family Restaurant in New Kensington. He hopes to hold a similar event in the fall.

Attendees who lost loved ones are asked to bring their photos to the July event and wear red shirts. There will be speakers and a balloon release.

“It's going to be — we're hoping — a community-type thing,” Cowen said. “There's enough children, people in the community that are dying from overdoses, so I would think there's quite a few family members out there hurting.”

Amber Cowen graduated from Valley High School and lived with her mother in Arnold. She left behind a son, Armani Mills, who is 9 and found his mother after she overdosed. The boy now lives with Cowen and Cowen's ex-wife.

“I know there's other families out there like that,” Cowen said, adding he hopes his event can play a healing role. “It always helps to talk to other people.”

Betsy Duncan, 52, of Butler County's Penn Township wants to speak at the event. Duncan's son, Shawn Berry, 28, died of an overdose in April 2017.

“I wasn't able to save my son, but, if I can help somebody else, that would be awesome,” she said. “So many parents are going through what I'm going through. We just have to take things one minute at a time, one hour at a time, one day at a time. We never get over it, but we can get through it.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me