Police: Chase of Pittsburgh man topped 100 mph

A Pittsburgh man will head to court after state police say he led multiple police agencies on high speed chases in March.

Richard Andrew Edmonds, 24, is charged with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude police and related summary charges.

Edmonds waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Carolyn Bengel in Brackenridge.

Police say Edmonds just before 5 p.m. March 11 was driving a red Dodge Charger north on Route 28. State troopers received a complaint from a driver, who said that red Charger passed cars on the highway by driving on the shoulder.

State police Trooper Vincent Canzoneri says in court documents he learned that car also was involved in a high speed chase with the Pittsburgh Police Department earlier the same day.

But, Canzoneri says, the vehicle fled when he tried to pull it over near the Creighton exit on Route 28.

“I was travelling approximately 100 mph at the time, and the red Charger was continuing to pull away,” Canzoneri wrote in court documents.

Out of concern for public safety, the pursuit was called off. A search of the vehicle's license plate number revealed it was registered to Edmonds, police say. He eventually was arrested May 25.

Edmonds is free on bond ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for July 30 in Pittsburgh.

