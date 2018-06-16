New Kensington to honor Brian Shaw with community day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• A memorial motorcycle ride to benefit a scholarship fund in Shaw's name is scheduled for Aug. 19. The ride will start at Valley High School, travel through New Kensington and neighboring communities, and end at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 894 in Harrison. The scholarship will pay for people to attend the Allegheny County Police Academy. Tickets are available at www.officerbrianshawmemorialscholarshipfund.org .

To donate, or sponsor a hole contact Mario Tempest at 412-417-7301 or Cary Rigatti at 724-980-8185.

• A memorial golf outing organized by the New Ken/Arnold Social in the Park Committee will be held July 16 at Hillcrest County Club.

Slain New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw had a spirit for community action, and will be remembered and honored for that with a day that encourages people to help their neighbors.

The first annual “Brian Shaw New Kensington Community Day,” will be held on July 7, Mayor Tom Guzzo said. It will be an opportunity to not only celebrate Shaw's life, but also participate in the real spirit of ‘community.'

“It's a chance to help your neighbor — perhaps mow their lawn, trim their hedges, paint their porch steps — maybe you could help with their groceries that day,” the mayor said. “Just ask — I'm sure you'll be able to help and you might get to know your neighbor a little better.”

Guzzo said he wanted to do something that would truly embody Shaw and what he meant to New Kensington, and came up with a community-friendly project where people would help their neighbors.

“In a short amount of time, he really had an effect on the community, and he was getting involved, he was out there,” Guzzo said. “His first day of work was actually the fireworks day last year, which was a community event.

“I thought, ‘Let's bring this all together.' ”

A life-long Lower Burrell resident, Shaw was a graduate of Burrell High School, Slippery Rock University and the Allegheny County Police Academy.

He started as a full-time New Kensington officer in June 2017, and was shot and killed during a traffic stop Nov. 17.

Bob Deringer, acting New Kensington police chief, said the community day is something that Shaw, himself, would have supported.

“In the short time that I knew Brian, I found that he was 110 percent dedicated to helping everyone that he came into contact with in any way that he possibly could,” he said. “He was completely dedicated to serving the residents ... to the point that he made the decision to move into the city even though he did not have to. This event will bring residents together to help each other in a positive way, which is just what Brian did every minute of every shift that he worked here.”

Several events and fundraisers have been held in Shaw's honor, with more on the horizon.

A hoagie fundraiser to benefit the New Kensington Police Department in Shaw's name is under way, and a memorial golf outing and a memorial motorcycle ride to benefit a scholarship fund in Shaw's name are both scheduled for later this summer.

Anyone who wishes to participate in “Brian Shaw New Kensington Community Day” is asked to contact Guzzo at city hall at 724-337-4523.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.