Valley News Dispatch

Police: Pittsburgh man choked Harrison woman in front of her child

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 1:42 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Officers with the Harrison Police Department say a Pittsburgh man attempted to flee from them when police were serving a warrant for his arrest following assault allegations.

Kwante Jaquane Johnson, 24, of Minooka Street is charged with flight to avoid trial, resisting arrest, strangulation and related charges.

Those charges were held for court Wednesday by District Judge Carolyn Bengel in Brackenridge.

Police say they were called to a house on Park Avenue in Harrison on Feb. 18 for a report that a woman had been assaulted.

When police arrived, the say the victim had scratches on her neck and that her clothing was torn. The woman told police, according to court documents, that she and Johnson were arguing when he became violent and attacked her.

The victim said Johnson pushed her and ripped her clothing and that he grabbed her neck, making it hard for her to breathe.

Police say in court documents Johnson then smashed two television sets and a video game console before leaving the house.

According to court documents there was an infant present during the alleged assault.

Bengel issued a warrant for Johnson's arrest Feb. 23. Harrison police found Johnson standing outside the Park Avenue home more than three months later, on May 29.

When police approached Johnson and told him he was wanted, they say he turned and ran. Police pursued, eventually establishing a perimeter and calling in more officers.

According to court documents, police found Johnson hiding in the bushes near a Springhill Road business. Police say in court documents that Johnson refused to comply with police orders and the had to use a Taser to subdue him.

Johnson is in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $10,000 in bonds awaiting formal arraignment in Pittsburgh.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

