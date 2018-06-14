2 dogs die, cat missing in Tarentum house fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Officials said an outdoor fire pit may be to blame for a house fire Thursday afternoon in Tarentum.

Highland Hose fire Chief Terry Chambon said no one was injured in the blaze on Butler Street, but two dogs were killed and a cat is missing. The homeowners weren't home at the time of the fire.

Chambon said the homeowners had been using an outdoor fire pit Wednesday night and any remaining embers could have been carried by high winds Thursday. An official cause will be determined by the Allegheny County Fire Marshall after the investigation is complete.

Chambon said the fire started on the outside of the house. He said it's too soon to say if it's a total loss, but the Red Cross had been notified to help the displaced homeowners. At least two adults lived in the house.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Crews remained on scene for four hours.

Chambon said when fire pit owners are finished using them they should fill the pit up completely with water to make sure it is out.

He said Tarentum has an ordinance that requires fire pits to be 25 away from a structure. He said the fire pit wasn't that far away from the house.

Smoke from the fire and emergency equipment caused traffic delays on nearby Ross Street, approaches to the Tarentum Bridge and as far away at Route 28.

Police officers from Tarentum and Brackenridge directed traffic during the fire. Chambon commended them for their help.

"That traffic was a total disaster today," he said.

