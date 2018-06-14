Parks Township water outage is temporarily fixed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Water service was restored Thursday, but with low pressure, to residents in the western section of Parks Township, according to township supervisors Chairman Bud Shannon.

Township residents along Eagles Nest, Hickory, Ridge and Slate Point roads have been without water since Wednesday because of a broken pump at the township's municipal authority.

A water buffalo is still set up at along Eagles Nest Road.

The pump is temporarily fixed but a permanent repair is in the works, according to Shannon.

The municipal authority has to special order parts to complete the repair.

