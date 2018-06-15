Dog dumped in Springdale reunited with owner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

They called him "Murphy," but his name was actually "Lucky."

And lucky he was.

Lucky was the dog that was dumped out of a car in Springdale. It turned out he was actually lost from his home in Churchill, according to Paws Across Pittsburgh , a nonprofit animal rescue.

The dog has been reunited with its owner, the group said on its Facebook page. In response to questions, the group said it held up the reunion until after thoroughly investigating.

The group believes someone picked up the lost dog, then dumped it.

"This leaves us with many unanswered questions," Paws Across Pittsburgh said. "Who picked up Lucky after he went missing? Who was the blonde driving the gold 4-door car that tossed Lucky out and left him behind? Who took Lucky from Churchill and left him in Springdale?"

Anyone with information about the dog, including the person who dumped him and took off, is asked to contact Paws Across Pittsburgh.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.