Valley News Dispatch

'Meet Us at the Garden' event Saturday at Tarentum community garden

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, June 15, 2018, 7:18 a.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

A "Meet Us at the Garden" event is going to be held at Tarentum's community garden on Saturday.

The Tarentum Friendship Garden is located on First Avenue near Dreshar Stadium.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m.

"Come meet some of the leadership, help pull some weeds, learn more about the vision of the Tarentum Friendship Garden, hear how you can help, plant some vegetables and pick some vegetables to take home," garden organizers said on their Facebook page .

Garden leaders will also show what to pick and how to pick, and how to prepare some of the vegetables. The garden's bounty is freely available to all; helping in the garden is appreciated, but not required.

They'll also be turning over some beds and putting in new plants.

Things growing in the garden recently include cilantro, lettuce, spinach, snap peas, chives, oregano, thyme and parsley. Early June is also strawberry season. "Pick now" signs are posted when things are ready.

The Old Tin Roof farm in Upper Burrell recently donated some pepper and tomato plants for the garden.

"These came just at the right time," garden organizers said. "Our whole bed of peppers was a loss and we needed to replant."

A free pantry was placed at the garden, which people can donate to or take from.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

