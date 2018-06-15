Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum targets unwanted, unsightly weeds and grass

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, June 15, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
Steve Faltenovich, with Davey Tree Experts, applies weed killer along East Sixth Avenue in Tarentum on Friday, June 15, 2018.
Steve Faltenovich, with Davey Tree Experts, applies weed killer along East Sixth Avenue in Tarentum on Friday, June 15, 2018.
Steve Faltenovich, with Davey Tree Experts, applies weed killer along East Sixth Avenue in Tarentum on Friday, June 15, 2018.

Updated 18 hours ago

Weeds, be gone!

That's the word Tarentum is sending to the unwanted growth in its landscaped planting areas along East Sixth Avenue, around the trees on East Fifth Avenue and in the median on Bull Creek Road.

The borough hired Davey Tree Experts of Richland to take care of the problem. It's costing the borough about $1,340 for a one-time application.

Another application may be needed in late summer, borough Manager Michael Nestico said.

He said borough employees couldn't do the work because they aren't certified to use the type of weed killer being used.

On Friday morning, crews were spraying the beds along East Sixth. They were mostly using Roundup, with the herbicide sulfentrazone added to eliminate yellow nutsedge, said Ron Hegner, a sales arborist with Davey.

They were working early in the morning to avoid pedestrians and traffic, he said.

According to borough officials, the grass and weeds exploded in the planting area this spring for one or both of two reasons — the weed barrier has broken down, or, old mulch has turned to soil, allowing the opportunistic weeds to grow.

Steve Faltenovich with Davey said the weeds would begin dying within 48 hours, with the full effect taking two weeks.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

