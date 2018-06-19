Freeport schools boost tax for some

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freeport School District's Butler County homeowners will pay about $62 to $70 more in the next tax year after the school board approved a 2018-19 budget of about $32.7 million.

The district's Armstrong County residents will see no increase in school district property taxes.

That will require the district to use $2.5 million from its fund balance, district staff said.Board President Frank Lucovich said Monday the Butler County tax hike will collect a little more than $335,000 for the school district.

He said most residents pay about $3,000 in school taxes and the 2.1 percent will add about $69 to that amount.

It's an equalization of rates for Freeport School District families in the two counties, he said.Last week the board reviewed a number of options.

The board selected a zero tax rate increase for Armstrong County families and a 2.1 percent increase for Butler County families. The 2.1 percent amounts to 3 mills on the overall tax rate.

Director Frank G. Prazenica Jr. said the district should have had no increase for Butler County taxpayers in the district and a decrease for district families in Armstrong County.

“We have a $7 million surplus. In no way could I support an increase,” he said. A true hold-the-line budget “would send a positive statement to housing developers and others to move into the district,” he said.

Other board directors were not available for comment Monday.The district covers a little more than 53 square miles and includes Freeport Borough, and Buffalo and South Buffalo townships.

Buffalo Township taxpayers paid 142.6 mills in real estate taxes this past school year, while Freeport and South Buffalo residents were assessed at 61.2 mills.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, almost 12,000 people live within the school district.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.