Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Freeport schools boost tax for some

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 12:21 a.m.

Updated 45 minutes ago

Freeport School District's Butler County homeowners will pay about $62 to $70 more in the next tax year after the school board approved a 2018-19 budget of about $32.7 million.

The district's Armstrong County residents will see no increase in school district property taxes.

That will require the district to use $2.5 million from its fund balance, district staff said.Board President Frank Lucovich said Monday the Butler County tax hike will collect a little more than $335,000 for the school district.

He said most residents pay about $3,000 in school taxes and the 2.1 percent will add about $69 to that amount.

It's an equalization of rates for Freeport School District families in the two counties, he said.Last week the board reviewed a number of options.

The board selected a zero tax rate increase for Armstrong County families and a 2.1 percent increase for Butler County families. The 2.1 percent amounts to 3 mills on the overall tax rate.

Director Frank G. Prazenica Jr. said the district should have had no increase for Butler County taxpayers in the district and a decrease for district families in Armstrong County.

“We have a $7 million surplus. In no way could I support an increase,” he said. A true hold-the-line budget “would send a positive statement to housing developers and others to move into the district,” he said.

Other board directors were not available for comment Monday.The district covers a little more than 53 square miles and includes Freeport Borough, and Buffalo and South Buffalo townships.

Buffalo Township taxpayers paid 142.6 mills in real estate taxes this past school year, while Freeport and South Buffalo residents were assessed at 61.2 mills.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, almost 12,000 people live within the school district.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me