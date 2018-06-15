Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Culvert work to force Washington Township road closure

George Guido | Friday, June 15, 2018, 10:00 a.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

Two long-awaited culvert replacement projects are set for North Washington Road starting in mid-to-late July.

Washington Township officials said the road will be closed throughout the project.

One culvert is located just east of the intersection of state Routes 780 and 380, the other about 1,000 feet to the east of the first.

NorthRock Construction Co. of St. Marys was awarded a $221,000 contract for the work. NorthRock was one of 10 bidders for the project.

The culverts have had three-ton weight limits posted for a number of years. Those limits will be lifted when the new culverts are installed.

No estimate has been given for the length of the project.

Interceptor to be conveyed

The Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority soon will take over the Pine Run Interceptor near the authority's trunk line.

The acquisition means a second pumping station won't be needed, according to Washington Township officials.

Supervisors Chairman Richard Gardner said the township no longer will have to pay transport fees for the interceptor and all 13 municipalities within the Kiski Valley authority's system must approve the takeover.

“Allegheny Township currently owns the line,” Gardner said. “When the authority started, there was no need for sewage here. Now, Washington Township is one of the biggest customers.”

Gardner also said the interceptor needs some maintenance that will be done by the authority once it takes over.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me