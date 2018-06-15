Culvert work to force Washington Township road closure

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two long-awaited culvert replacement projects are set for North Washington Road starting in mid-to-late July.

Washington Township officials said the road will be closed throughout the project.

One culvert is located just east of the intersection of state Routes 780 and 380, the other about 1,000 feet to the east of the first.

NorthRock Construction Co. of St. Marys was awarded a $221,000 contract for the work. NorthRock was one of 10 bidders for the project.

The culverts have had three-ton weight limits posted for a number of years. Those limits will be lifted when the new culverts are installed.

No estimate has been given for the length of the project.

Interceptor to be conveyed

The Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority soon will take over the Pine Run Interceptor near the authority's trunk line.

The acquisition means a second pumping station won't be needed, according to Washington Township officials.

Supervisors Chairman Richard Gardner said the township no longer will have to pay transport fees for the interceptor and all 13 municipalities within the Kiski Valley authority's system must approve the takeover.

“Allegheny Township currently owns the line,” Gardner said. “When the authority started, there was no need for sewage here. Now, Washington Township is one of the biggest customers.”

Gardner also said the interceptor needs some maintenance that will be done by the authority once it takes over.

George Guido is a freelance writer.