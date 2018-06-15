Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
East Deer bridge replacement projects expected to start this summer

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, June 15, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
The bridge over Crawford Run in East Deer is one of two that will be replaced next year as part of the state's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.
Eric Felack | Tribune-Review
Updated 18 hours ago

Two bridge replacement projects in East Deer are expected to begin in the coming month.

East Deer officials said the projects likely will begin at the end of June or early July. The projects have been delayed several times over the past year.

Bridges will be replaced in front of the Sheetz gas station and the Creighton Post Office along Freeport Road.

Project officials previously said the bridge over Crawford Run in front of Sheetz will take three months to replace and the bridge over Bailies Run in front of the post office will take six months.

Freeport Road through East Deer will remain open with a portable traffic signal to keep one lane open during the projects.

The bridges are being replaced as part of the state's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a private-public partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners to replace 558 structurally deficient bridges statewide.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

