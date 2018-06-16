Hoagie sales to benefit New Kensington police

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hoagie orders will also be taken at the Rockin' Roosevelt event at Roosevelt Park in Arnold on June 24. For information on other places to order hoagies, contact Wildi.

Here are some of the places you can order a hoagie to benefit New Kensington police:

Jon “Fat Cat” Wildi, the owner of Fat Cat's Subs in Cheswick, knows that everybody loves to eat.

So, he figured, why not raise money to support a good cause — the New Kensington Police Department — by selling hoagies?

“What else would I do?” Wildi said.

Wildi, 54, lives in New Kensington and went to high school with Stephan Shaw, father of slain New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw.

Wildi wanted to do something to honor Brian Shaw and, eventually, decided to hold a hoagie fundraiser to raise money for the New Kensington Police Department in Brian's name.

Wildi said the idea for the fundraiser came up when he was talking with Stephan Shaw at another event for Brian, where his shop was one of the food vendors.

“I said, ‘I'd actually like to raise some money, and donate it directly to the police department so they can use it for equipment or training,'” Wildi said. “He said, ‘You have my blessing, I think it's a great idea.' ”

The shop is offering 13-inch Italian, ham and cheese, and turkey and cheese hoagies at $8 each. Orders will be accepted through June 25. The delivery date is June 28.

Wildi said a few local businesses already agreed to sell the hoagies. People also can stop by his shop to order them or get them right away.

“You can walk in and buy them,” he said. “We'll make them for you right now.”

The proceeds above cost will go directly to the police department. All payments are cash only.

Acting New Kensington police Chief Bob Deringer said the department greatly appreciates Wildi's efforts because police equipment and training are expensive.

“I think it's great when the citizens and local businesses support us and want to donate money to help our officers obtain the best equipment and training, which in turn will help the officers give those same residents and businesses a higher quality of service, which they all deserve,” Deringer said.

Anyone who wishes to sell hoagies can reach out to Wildi at 724-274-9977 or fatcatsubs@verizon.net.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.