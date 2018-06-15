Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Signs of progress appear on Tarentum 'Depot' project

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, June 15, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
Faith Community Partners has put signs on a now-empty building along Tarentum's Fifth Avenue, promoting 'The Depot' project it plans to develop there. Construction is expected to start in early 2019.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Faith Community Partners has put signs on a now-empty building along Tarentum's Fifth Avenue, promoting 'The Depot' project it plans to develop there. Construction is expected to start in early 2019.
The sign on the Fourth Avenue end of the Tarentum building.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
The sign on the Fourth Avenue end of the Tarentum building.

Updated 18 hours ago

There are signs of progress on The Depot project in Tarentum.

The signs went up on both ends of the building, on Fourth and Fifth avenues. They tout the coming features of what Faith Community Partners hopes will be a community resource center — with a laundromat, Wi-Fi cafe and co-working space.

“We want to convey to the community that we are making progress,” said David Rankin, an elder at Central Presbyterian Church who launched Faith Community Partners in 2015 and is its executive director.

“We're moving forward and we're on the doorstep of beginning something very exciting here in Tarentum,” he said.

Rankin bought the building in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue in 2015. It last housed a ceramics store.

There are still ceramic molds in the basement. Rankin said the basement will be emptied over the next few months.

Demolition work inside the building could start this winter, while construction is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2019. It's expected to take six-to-nine months to complete.

When finished, the building will be entered from the side, through a courtyard. The two ends of the building, where entrances are now on Fifth and Fourth, will be sealed off.

Rankin said an architect produced preliminary drawings, and contractors conducted an initial walk-through of the building. Testing in the basement, of the floor and foundation walls to gauge its support ability, will be done soon.

Faith Community Partners received its federal tax-exempt status, and is now a 501(c)(3), Rankin said.

On the financial front, about $300,000 has been raised toward a $1 million goal. Rankin said they are preparing to go after large grants and apply for government funding.

Included in the money on-hand is $43,000 from the Pittsburgh Presbytery.

An intern from the Presbytery will start this fall at Central Presbyterian, and will work on the project, Rankin said.

The project, which Rankin describes as “ecumenical,” also is getting help from the Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church, which appointed a staff person to the project.

Lynette Moran of Brackenridge is a provisional deacon, which, in the Methodist Church, serves as a bridge between the church and the community, said Sara Wrona, a Kiski Township resident who now chairs Faith Community Partners, and is pastor of two Methodist churches: New Beginnings in Kiski Township and First United Methodist in Vandergrift.

Western Pennsylvania Conference Bishop Cynthia Moore-Koikoi approved Moran's appointment.

As a “mission advocate,” Moran will build relationships within the community and strengthen existing ones, Wrona said. She'll also explore and help write grants, possibly oversee interns, and recruit and coordinate volunteers.

Wrona, who previously worked at Central Presbyterian as an office manager for 14 years, said she still has affection for Tarentum. When Rankin approached her about getting involved in The Depot project, she said she'd love to do that.

“It's been quite the journey the last few years,” she said. “Now, things are really starting to move forward.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

