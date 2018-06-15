Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Three injured in tractor-trailer crash in Washington Township

Mary Ann Thomas and Chuck Biedka | Friday, June 15, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
A vehicle involved with a tractor trailer crash is loaded Friday, June 15, 2018, onto a flatbed trailer along Route 66.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Updated 9 hours ago

Three people were injured and traffic snarled for almost an hour when a tractor-trailer and car collided on Route 66 at Blue Jay Lane in Washington Township just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Three people were taken to Forbes Regional Hospital and traffic was rerouted for 40 minutes, police and Westmoreland County 911 said.Township police Chief Scott Slagle said a small car driven by Grace Lucas, 83, of Lark Lane, Washington Township, was attempting to drive from Blue Jay Lane across Route 66 to another road. “She pulled into the path of the northbound tractor trailer,” Slagle said.

Lucas and her husband Frederick Lucas, 86, who was the front seat passenger, were taken to the hospital.

Medics at the scene told police that Frederick Lucas was in critical condition. His condition was not available Friday.

The truck was driven by Richard Ward, 66, of Hammondsville, Ohio. Police said he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Slagle said police continue to investigate the accident.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

