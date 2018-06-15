Three injured in tractor-trailer crash in Washington Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three people were injured and traffic snarled for almost an hour when a tractor-trailer and car collided on Route 66 at Blue Jay Lane in Washington Township just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Three people were taken to Forbes Regional Hospital and traffic was rerouted for 40 minutes, police and Westmoreland County 911 said.Township police Chief Scott Slagle said a small car driven by Grace Lucas, 83, of Lark Lane, Washington Township, was attempting to drive from Blue Jay Lane across Route 66 to another road. “She pulled into the path of the northbound tractor trailer,” Slagle said.

Lucas and her husband Frederick Lucas, 86, who was the front seat passenger, were taken to the hospital.

Medics at the scene told police that Frederick Lucas was in critical condition. His condition was not available Friday.

The truck was driven by Richard Ward, 66, of Hammondsville, Ohio. Police said he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Slagle said police continue to investigate the accident.

