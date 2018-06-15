Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Bakerstown Road in Tarentum expected to reopen this month

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, June 15, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
Vehicles stop for traffic at a one-lane section of Tarentum-Culmerville Road in Tarentum on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Vehicles stop for traffic at a one-lane section of Tarentum-Culmerville Road in Tarentum on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

Bakerstown Road in Tarentum is expected to open by the end of June after being closed for a landslide repair.

A portion of the road, also known as Tarentum-Culmerville Road, has been closed since March for crews to complete the $450,000 project, which included installing a 300-foot retaining wall.

Mike Dillon, Allegheny County's deputy director of public works, said the project has gone according to plan and is on schedule.

“My understanding is it's going to reopen at the end of the month,” he said. “The county finished all of our work out there.”

The closure is about 500 feet south of the bridge that carries Bakerstown Road over Route 28. Part of that bridge also is being repaired by PennDOT. Once that is complete, the road will re-open.

Traffic has been detoured using Days Run Road, Bailies Run Road, Freeport Road, West Seventh Avenue and East Street.

The landslide happened Jan. 18, 2017, on the side of the road where traffic heads toward Tarentum. About 2,000 vehicles use the road daily.

The project was done by Pugliano Construction Co. Inc. of Pittsburgh.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

