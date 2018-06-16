Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Debris mistaken for kayak over Allegheny River dam in Harmar

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Saturday, June 16, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
A drone operator searches the area near the Allegheny River lock and dam No. 3 on Saturday, June 16, 2018 after a false alarm that a kayak went over the dam in Harmar Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A drone operator searches the area near the Allegheny River lock and dam No. 3 on Saturday, June 16, 2018 after a false alarm that a kayak went over the dam in Harmar Township.
Debris in the water was confused for a kayak near the Allegheny River lock and dam No. 3 on Saturday, June 16, 2018 in Harmar Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Debris in the water was confused for a kayak near the Allegheny River lock and dam No. 3 on Saturday, June 16, 2018 in Harmar Township.
River rescue crews search the area near the Allegheny River lock and dam No. 3 on Saturday, June 16, 2018 after a false alarm that a kayak went over the dam in Harmar Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
River rescue crews search the area near the Allegheny River lock and dam No. 3 on Saturday, June 16, 2018 after a false alarm that a kayak went over the dam in Harmar Township.
River rescue crews search the area near the Allegheny River lock and dam No. 3 on Saturday, June 16, 2018 after a false alarm that a kayak went over the dam in Harmar Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
River rescue crews search the area near the Allegheny River lock and dam No. 3 on Saturday, June 16, 2018 after a false alarm that a kayak went over the dam in Harmar Township.

Updated 10 hours ago

What was initially reported Saturday afternoon as a kayak over a dam on the Allegheny River in Harmar was actually just debris, officials said.

Initial reports came in just after 3 p.m. for a possible kayak over the dam with two people in the water. Rescuers searched the water on jet skies and with a drone for about an hour.

"It was determined to be a bunch of colored balls, a tire and an old log that's been floating there," said Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Dennis Stiokis. "It was confirmed with the lock master that they did not see anybody go over the dam."

Stiokis said debris has washed up in the river with the high waters from recent storms.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me