Dog, cat die in Winfield Township fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A family's dog and a cat died in a house fire in Winfield Township Sunday.

Zach Hartman, assistant chief of Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire started around noon in a two-story house on Christmas Lane.

Hartman said 10 people lived in the house — a man, a woman and their eight kids — but only the father was home at the time the fire started.

He was able to get out and was taken to the hospital by a family member for smoke inhalation. The rest of the family was at church.

Crews were on scene for about four hours with heat causing firefighters to tire easily, Hartman said.

He said the fire started in the basement and may have been electrical. An official cause will be determined by state police.

Hartman said the Red Cross was notified to help the family, but he believed they were staying with other family members.

He said it was too soon to say if the house is a total loss, but the basement and first floor sustained damage.

Hartman said the homeowners were insured.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.