Valley News Dispatch

Roll over wreck in Lower Burrell closes Melwood Road

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, June 18, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
A roll over crash in Lower Burrell along Melwood Road June 18 sent the driver to the hospital and closed the road for an hour.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Updated 7 hours ago

A single car crash in Lower Burrell early Monday morning closed Melwood Road for about an hour and sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the corner of Melwood Road and Greenwood Road just after 8 a.m. to a report a car had left the road and rolled into a drainage ditch.

When crews arrived the found an unidentified driver trapped in her vehicle but conscious.

Lower Burrell Officer Steve Cernava said that driver was injured but not critically.

Cernava said an initial investigation appeared to show the driver traveling on Melwood Road toward Leechburg Road, or Route 56, when her vehicle left the right side of the road. Cernava said the driver may have over corrected when reentering the roadway, crossed the street, and rolled into a ditch on the left side.

The roadway was reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

