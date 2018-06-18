Police: Apollo nurse stole thousands, took vacation on client's dime

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Apollo woman is facing charges she stole thousands from a man she was supposed to be caring for and even took a vacation on his dime.

Cathy Lynne Mack, 53, of North Fourth Street, is charged with felony counts of burglary, forgery, identity theft, receiving stolen property and related charges.

Mack waived her right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jason Buczak in Washington Township Monday.

Police say Mack's alleged crimes came to the attention of the victim in September, 2017, while Mack was assigned as a home health care nurse at the victim's home in Washington Township.

The victim told police he was out of town at the start of that month, when Mack reached out to him and asked to borrow money. The victim told police he declined Mack's request.

However, the victim told police, that on September 28 he noticed a large sum of money missing from his bank account. A visit to the bank revealed two checks, the first for $1,500, the second $260, written as “pay to the order of Cathy Mack.”

The victim told police he had not authored either check.

Police say a review of the victim's credit report showed further fraud, with two other checks, for $225 and $250, cashed to Mack.

Police say on the dates each check was cashed that surveillance video showed Mack arrive at the bank in a red Subaru station wagon owned by the victim. The victim told police that car was stored at his house while he was out of town and that Mack did not have permission to use it.

Further investigation, according to court documents, revealed that Mack, in July, 2017, had opened a credit card in the victim's name and charged over $4,700 to it. Several of the purchases made with the card, according to police, were made at an ocean front resort in South Carolina.

Police say that Mack used the victim's red Subaru to drive to the resort, as evidenced by charges to the victim's EZ pass account.

Police say a review of Mack's Facebook page turned up a post made on Aug. 29, three days before police say she drove to the South Carolina, that reads “I need a beach fix, who's coming with me?”

Police say a gas card stored in the car further demonstrated Mack had used it to travel, after charges to and from South Carolina were confirmed.

The victim told police Mack was “very red and sun burnt” when he again saw her after her alleged trip.

Mack is currently free on bond ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for Aug. 29 before Judge Rita Hathaway in Greensburg.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.