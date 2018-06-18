Tarentum adds garbage collection information to borough website

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tarentum has put some garbage on its website — but residents may find it helpful.

As the borough continues to add resources to its online presence, information on garbage collection is among the latest additions.

On the website , residents can find out when garbage is collected in their part of town, what is and is not accepted, and how garbage should be put out for collection. Also included is information on recycling and electronic and hazardous household waste.

Waste Management is Tarentum's garbage hauler through Dec. 31, 2019. Billing is done by the borough, and appears on monthly electric and water bills. The cost is $22 per month.

Garbage is collected from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays. On holidays — Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas — pickup is delayed one day for the rest of the week.

While weekly refuse collection is unlimited, the borough notes Waste Management is not required to remove large volumes of household items, such as when residents move. The company is required to remove 4 cubic yards of refuse at no cost, but may charge for more.

Appliances that contained Freon must be certified as having had it properly removed to be collected.

Borough residents can have household hazardous waste and electronics waste collected by calling Waste Management at 800-449-7587 to make arrangements.

Hazardous waste and “e-waste” includes garden chemicals, thermometers, solvents, batteries, auto batteries, paint, metal polish, aerosols, pool chemicals, cleaners, adhesives, antifreeze, used motor oil, fluorescent bulbs, televisions, computer monitors and consumer electronics with circuit boards.

The borough currently does not offer recycling. Containers that had been available for recycling were removed because of abuse.

“We hope to explore a revised recycling program at the expiration of the current sanitation contract,” the borough says on its website.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.