Valley News Dispatch

Highlands School District residents still facing tax increase despite budget cuts, savings

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, June 18, 2018, 8:30 p.m.

The Highlands School District has slashed its proposed budget for the 2018-19 school year, but residents are still facing the maximum tax increase possible.

The district's preliminary budget is now about $40.2 million, down from $47.9 million, a 16 percent reduction, according to business Manager Lori Byron.

“That might change a little bit by next week,” she told the school board Monday. “That's a very close number.”

But the school board is poised to approve a 3.5 percent tax increase at its meeting next week. That's the largest increase allowed by the state.

If approved, it would increase the district's tax rate from 23.8 mills to 24.63 mills. For a home assessed at $59,000, it would increase the school district tax bill by about $50.

The district's homestead exemption will take about $245 off school tax bills, Byron said. Nearly 5,300 homesteads are approved for it.

Byron said the district's spending was lowered through a combination of things, including general cost-cutting measures, which she said saved about $600,000.

The district also is saving money by furloughing 26 employees, including seven teachers and 14 aides, and reconfiguring schools. The school board approved both despite public opposition in May.

Byron said the district will close this week on a $10.45 million bond issue. The board approved borrowing up to $11.5 million.

The money will go toward providing pension relief, covering 2016 bond payments and paying for the new elevator at Grandview elementary, Byroin said.

The board also will vote next week on the district's new building configuration. Under the setup, all pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will be at Fairmount Primary Center, which will become the Highlands Early Childhood Center. First- through fourth-grades will be at Grandview Upper Elementary, which will become Highlands Elementary School. Fifth- through eighth-grades will be at Highlands Middle School. The high school is unaffected.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

